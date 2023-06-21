First day of summer keeps conditions dry and hot, when will the rain come?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks the summer solstice, which is the first day of summer, and with temperatures only up from here when will we see rain in the area?

High’s today were in the upper 80s almost nipping at the nineties but with dew points in the 50s, conditions have been extremely dry. Some suggestions to cure the dry spout would be to keep a humidifier going in your home or apartment to bring some moisture back in the air around you. Also lather yourself in some heavy body creams if you have been feeling extra dry.

The rest of tonight will remain clear and seasonably cool, but unfortunately still dry.

Now you can basically copy and paste today onto Thursday and Friday because temperatures will remain the same and so will the sunny skies. Nighttime will cool off per usual but only in the 70′s, making for a great night to eat out.

As we make our way into the weekend, we might be able to catch a break with some rain as a low pressure system sweeps it’s way across the region into our area. This will allow for some rainfall to hopefully bring moisture back into the air and we can say goodbye to the drought and dry.

