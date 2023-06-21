Changes coming to Roscoe’s main street

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Roscoe looks to change the game in the heart of it’s village. Plans reveal what could be the key that breathes life back into the downtown landscape.

23 news reporter Jake Pearson takes a walk along the town’s main street and speaks with board members about what the project will deliver.

The Roscoe village board details it’s plans to redevelop a half mile stretch of main street at Tuesday night’s meeting, hoping to make a more attractive downtown for small business owners looking to relocate.

“It’s the type of night where you get the ball rolling,” said Scott Sanders, the village of Roscoe’s administrator.

Or in this case, rolling out the plan. The village of Roscoe reveals its proposal to revamp downtown main street. The project will include new sidewalks, construction of a new bridge over south Kinnikinnick creek, a new recreational path and more. Roscoe village administrator Scott Sanders is excited to reshape a historic part of downtown.

“The retail that exists in the downtown area is really more of the small, locally owned shops with a lot of character. So, this is going to give us a chance to really recreate a true small town downtown streetscape,” said Sanders.

Along with the main street renovation, the village wants to expand porter park after land was donated to them. A new dog park and parking lot are also in the plan, as well as the expansion of existing projects.

“One of the features that were most proud of is our disc golf course, it’s really a growing community and it gets a lot of use and we’ve had some additional property added to the park and we’re looking to expand that disc golf course,” said Sanders.

Seth Gronewald is with Fehr-Graham engineering and environmental. He says he looks forward to giving the people of Roscoe more places to explore.

“Improving the pedestrian accessibility within towns, especially in their downtown areas, it kind of activates a lot of business opportunities and overall people just trying to do something, be active,” said Gronewald.

The board is also considering the approval of a multi-use pavilion that will be located at founder’s park, nearby the new roscoe township community center.

Leland park may also have a new development, with plans to install a splash park. The village is still seeking grants for those projects at this time.

