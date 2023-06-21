“Artrageous” Wednesdays return for summer season in Janesville

Rock County Historical Society's "Artrageous" Wednesdays return for the season June 21.
Rock County Historical Society's "Artrageous" Wednesdays return for the season June 21.(Rock County Historical Society)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Rock County Historical Society’s “Artrageous” Wednesdays return this June for another summer season.

Six Wednesday’s through August this starting June 21, there will be live music, local artists, food, drink and children’s activities on the Rock County Historical Society campus.

The weekly events are completely free to the public and held both outdoors on the RCHS grounds as well as in the Tallman Carriage House located at 450 N. Jackson Street.

Just how Artrageous are Wednesday’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. you may be wondering? RCHS Executive Director Timothy Maahs joins The Morning Show Wednesday to fill us in.

2023 lineup

June 21: Jeremiah Fox & The Odd Company

June 28: Joymaker

July 12: The John Nelson Band

July 19: Lunch Money

July 26: Gas Can Alley

Aug. 2: Banana Wind

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Speedway held a moment of silence to honor the passing of its matriarch Jody...
Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge memorabilia up for auction
The Belvidere perishable distribution center (PDC) is set to open in 2027.
Jobs headed to Belvidere with new Walmart distribution center
A property in Portage County, Ohio, was discovered to be holding the remains of nearly 150 dead...
GRAPHIC: 146 dogs found dead in home, authorities say
Photo of the scene
Rockford apartment complex considered ‘total loss’ after fire
Abandoned buildings throughout Rockford are being torn down because of fires.
Several fires in Rockford abandoned buildings under investigation

Latest News

Roscoe looks to change the game in the heart of it’s village. Plans reveal what could be the...
Changes coming to Roscoe’s main street
Roscoe looks to change the game in the heart of it’s village. Plans reveal what could be the...
Leaders detail changes coming to downtown Roscoe
Walmart's June 20, 2023, announcement to build a $1.2 billion distribution center in Belvidere...
Walmart brings good news to Belvidere
One year later, Dixon family helps three Ukrainian families build new lives