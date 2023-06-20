Warm, dry stretch to continue for several days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Weather-wise, you couldn’t possibly ask for a nicer stretch of weather for Father’s Day weekend extending into Monday’s Juneteenth holiday.

For a third straight day, temperatures surged into the 80s, with a few spots even reaching 90°.

High temperatures Monday reached the upper 80s to near 90° Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While temperatures were on the very warm side, if not downright hot, humidity levels remained extremely comfortable thanks to a wind still coming in off of Lake Michigan.

Much of the same is to be expected over the next few days. Abundant sunshine will persist both Tuesday and Wednesday, and while we’ll add a degree or two to our high temperatures each day, humidity will remain tolerable as winds remain out of the east.

Tuesday is expected to be a carbon copy of Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to dominate again on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday is to feature a bit more in terms of cloudiness, and the wind is to shift to the northeast. For that reason, our expectation is that temperatures will fall ever so slightly, with highs reaching the middle 80s.

A few more clouds are expected on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances are few and far between in the short term. It’s not until Saturday night, when more humidity returns to the area, that storm chances are reinserted in the forecast.

Rain chances are paltry at best for the next several days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It does appear more likely that in a hotter, more humid pattern becoming established Sunday and beyond, storm chances are to become a more regular feature in the forecast. A more active pattern may very well be on the way starting Sunday and taking us well into next week. Such a development would be welcomed news, as our precipitation shortfall is growing and our drought situation is rapidly worsening.

We're now more than three inches below normal in the rainfall department for the month of June. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

