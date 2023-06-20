Suspicious fires spark investigation in Rockford

Abandoned buildings throughout Rockford are being torn down because of fires.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials demolish several abandoned buildings in Rockford lost to recent fires, while investigators are busy trying to figure out how the fires started.

“This week recently, we’ve had four where we’ve gone out to abandoned buildings or vacant buildings that have had a fire going on inside of them,” said Will Pederson, district fire chief in Rockford.

He says a few can be chalked up to accidents, but a lot of them, like the one at Church School building on Blaisdell Street, appear to be arson. “Anytime that a person is entering an abandoned building, they’re not supposed to be in there, that’s trespassing, so that right there, they’re breaking the law,” Pederson said.

Pederson says several more are left with a big question mark. Sunday’s vacant apartment building fire on Buckbee Street is one of those.

“We’re not really able to say why that is and that really goes back to our investigation team that makes sure we understand what’s happening in the City of Rockford,” Pederson said.

Claire Avarca’s boyfriend lives next door to the Buckbee Street building. She says it took crews an hour to demolish it. “We were going to have Father’s Day here, a surprise Father’s Day party but we ended up switching it.”

The fence became a casualty of the fire and now bricks are scattered around the yard. “(It was) so dusty and since everyone was here like they were on the corner and the kids, we just put them inside since it was bad for them,” she said.

Pederson says the blazes caused so much damage to the buildings, most were torn down. While some were already scheduled to be demolished, leaders say they’d rather it be a professional crew who does it and not a fire.

“As far as the buildings that are scheduled to be demoed or demolished, we know the buildings that are out there that need that and it’s just a matter of when will it happen,” Pederson said.

Anyone with information on a fire or activity at a vacant building can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook or on Twitter. To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.

