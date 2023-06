ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs at 90 degrees. Clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees. 92 tomorrow for the first day of summer with sunny skies. Upper 80′s to end the week. 90′s are back for the weekend. Next shot at any rain is Sunday afternoon/evening.

