Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge memorabilia up for auction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 76 seasons of memories, Rockford Speedway staff are preparing to bid the racetrack farewell.

However, after three quarters of a century, the venue has more than 1,000 pieces of memorabilia that are up for auction Tuesday. Items for sale include ceramic Formula 1 cars, Rockford Speedway flags and blankets, assorted art and more. There’s also a large variety of banquet equipment, including tables, risers, podiums and portable bar setups.

There was a public preview of the items Monday, and the auction is active Tuesday, with some of the bids expiring at 9 a.m.

A 15,000 square foot clear span steel building is also for sale. It has LED lighting conversion, air walls and a two-story addition. That will be sold in a separate auction on June 22.

The auction is completely online and is available here.

