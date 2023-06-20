Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge memorabilia up for auction

The Rockford Speedway held a moment of silence to honor the passing of its matriarch Jody...
The Rockford Speedway held a moment of silence to honor the passing of its matriarch Jody Deery. She was 97.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 76 seasons of memories, Rockford Speedway staff are preparing to bid the racetrack farewell.

However, after three quarters of a century, the venue has more than 1,000 pieces of memorabilia that are up for auction Tuesday. Items for sale include ceramic Formula 1 cars, Rockford Speedway flags and blankets, assorted art and more. There’s also a large variety of banquet equipment, including tables, risers, podiums and portable bar setups.

There was a public preview of the items Monday, and the auction is active Tuesday, with some of the bids expiring at 9 a.m.

A 15,000 square foot clear span steel building is also for sale. It has LED lighting conversion, air walls and a two-story addition. That will be sold in a separate auction on June 22.

The auction is completely online and is available here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress
Photo of the scene
Rockford apartment complex considered ‘total loss’ after fire
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
One hurt over the weekend in Rockford shooting
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Abandoned buildings throughout Rockford are being torn down because of fires.
Several fires in Rockford abandoned buildings under investigation
Abandoned buildings throughout Rockford are being torn down because of fires.
Several fires in Rockford abandoned buildings under investigation
As more doctor’s visits change from in-person to online, one local doctor is bringing her...
Local Physical Therapy Unit celebrates 1-year anniversary
As more doctor’s visits change from in-person to online, one local doctor is bringing her...
Local Physical Therapy Unit celebrates 1-year anniversary