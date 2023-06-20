One year later, Dixon family helps three Ukrainian families build new lives

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a year since a Dixon couple opened up their hearts, and home, to a family from Ukraine and help them create a new life away from war while two more families follow in their footsteps.

Dawn and Dave summers live in Dixon and when the invasion in Ukraine began they say they knew in their hearts they had to do something to help. Now they watch as the families they helped live on their own.

“I feel like I live here all my life. It’s not like I live here just one year,” Olesia Avramenao, who is a Ukrainian refugee.

Nearly a year ago, 22 News shared the story of Olesia, 30, and her son Vova, 8. They had just moved from Ukraine into the Dixon home of the Summers, a couple who felt compelled to help the family escape the war-ravaged country.

“I can understand people, I have a job, I can communicate with people. I can say what I need,” said Olesia.

She eventually secured well-paying job and an apartment. Together, the mother and son dove into the American culture.

“My son, he didn’t know English too but now he is really good. He has accent like American people. I like life here. I have good job with good people around me. My son in America, he is happy, he has a good life,” said Olesia.

Olesia’s successful transition inspires Dawn and Dave to expand their generosity. The couple was joined by Iryna Kubtsova in November and Veronika Cheroma in March. Iryna came from a refugee camp while Veronika safely made her way to Scotland where a refugee boat was. From there, she came by boat to America.

“It was easier than I thought because we live with Dawn Summers. She helped with us, for us, she helped us all,” said Veronika.

“It was too hard for me. I live six months alone, with only American people. I don’t know language, I don’t know this culture,” said Iryna.

Both women stayed with Summers until they could build a new life with their own apartment. Just three weeks ago, some of their family members made the long-awaited journey overseas.

“My mother in law comes to me in Febuary. After five months my husband comes to America too,” Iryna recalls.

“Hard for my mom, good for my sister in-law, but it’s really been good. We just need the time. They just need time,” said Veronika, “If people want to stay in Ukraine I wish for them. Who want to come back after this war, it’s good for them too and if somebody want to stay here its worth it.”

“I want all people to remember about this and if they can help, please help Ukraine,” Iryna explains.

All three families live here on two year visa’s and all three agree they are living life day by day until those visa’s expire and hopefully so does the war so some can return home.

Veronika works as a marine biologist while Iryna works in the food industry. Iryna’s husband works as a chef while Olesia’s fiancée works as an attorney.

