Local Physical Therapy Unit celebrates 1-year anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As more doctor’s visits change from in-person to online, one local doctor is bringing her office to patients.

23 news reporter Jake Pearson checks in with KIND PT and Wellness, who is celebrating its 1-year anniversary this month.

Although it’s based in Rockford, the KIND PT and Wellness mobile unit can travel to Loves Park, Belvidere, Janesville and beyond.

“And she was just not getting the answers or the relief that she needed, I’m like ‘come home, see Cassie,’” said Tammy Gulley, a patient at KIND, who recommended her daughter come to KIND PT and Wellness.

1 year since its creation, the team at KIND PT and Wellness have made their mark on physical therapy in the Rockford area.

“We can look at everything from head to toe,” said Cassie Alderks, the owner of KIND PT and Wellness.

The service brings the clinic to the client, with at-home visits to patients’ residences in a mobile therapy unit. KIND’s founder, Cassie Alderks, says she can give more time to patients than most practices.

“So I would say definitely more of a personalized approach and one on one individualized care where when you go to somebody’s home, right, or you see them in the clinic, instead of treating just their knee that they might go in and see a specialist for,” said Alders.

Alderks wants her clients to erase any fears of getting hurt when engaging in physical activities.

“KIND is here to try to create more of a preventative and proactive approach, so changing pain into relief, illness into wellness,” said Alders.

Tammy Gulley has been a patient of Alderks even before KIND PT started. Gulley says she’s grateful she can continue living life the way she wants to.

“I also am glad that I have Cassie on my side too, because she teaches me about mobility and movement and the proper movement to do and also I do cupping, I do dry needling on a monthly basis to where it helps with my-... the things that I love to do,” said Gulley.

Alderks suffered lower back pain while playing sports in high school. She was inspired by her experience with physical therapy, where she saw the value of helping others get their lives back.

KIND PT and Wellness is a cash-based company, which allows patients to bypass long appointment windows and receive next-day care without needing physicians’ orders.

