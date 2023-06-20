June 20 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 20 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress
Photo of the scene
Rockford apartment complex considered ‘total loss’ after fire
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
One hurt over the weekend in Rockford shooting
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The Rockford Speedway held a moment of silence to honor the passing of its matriarch Jody...
Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge memorabilia up for auction
Abandoned buildings throughout Rockford are being torn down because of fires.
Several fires in Rockford abandoned buildings under investigation
Abandoned buildings throughout Rockford are being torn down because of fires.
Several fires in Rockford abandoned buildings under investigation
As more doctor’s visits change from in-person to online, one local doctor is bringing her...
Local Physical Therapy Unit celebrates 1-year anniversary