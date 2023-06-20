Jobs headed to Belvidere with new Walmart distribution center

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Walmart announced Tuesday its plans to build a high-tech frozen foods and groceries distribution center in Belvidere, Ill., bringing jobs to an area that recently lost one of its largest employers.

“The City of Belvidere is excited that Walmart has decided to invest in our community and build their 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution storage facility here,” mayor Clint Morris said. “Walmart’s investment supports our commitment to attract business development and job opportunity and represents a huge success for Belvidere in achieving both.”

The perishable distribution center (PDC) is set to open in 2027.

State-of-the-art technology will equip employees to better handle fresh produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen goods. Prathibha Rajashekhar, senior vice president of Innovation & Automation at Walmart U.S., says the technology at this distribution center will take traditional physical demands off of employees like loading pallets and stacking boxes.

“Belvidere PDC associates will work with cutting-edge technology to stack boxes in a way that not only makes the job less physically demanding but also avoids damaging products by placing fragile items like eggs at the top. It also maximizes space on trucks so that we can make fewer trips.”

No word yet on how many jobs this will create for the community, but the announcement also boasts hiring incentives.

Full-time employees at the Walmart PDC in Belvidere will receive Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans with medical, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, stock purchase plan and access to a tuition-paid college education.

Those interested can apply online at http://careers.walmart.com.

