Janesville police chief to retire this fall

Chief David Moore served with JPD for 47 years.
Chief David Moore prepares to serve as interim city manager in September 2022.
Chief David Moore prepares to serve as interim city manager in September 2022.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville Police Department will soon have a new leader. Chief David Moore revealed Tuesday that he plans to step down this fall after nearly a half-century of serving and protecting the city.

Acknowledging there will always be more work or another project, Moore explained that after 15 years as the JPD chief, “now is the right time to retire.”

“Our City has collectively worked together to achieve a historically low crime rate. The pandemic has subsided, and in our post-Minneapolis world, social unrest has also diminished,” he wrote in a statement.

Moore plans to step aside on September 22; however, he assured Janesville the department will be left in good hands. He noted several of his deputy chiefs are ready to take his job, and there are lieutenants ready to take theirs, and down the line to officers prepared to move into a sergeant’s role.

“I work with officers and staff who hold great respect for our citizens, believe in problem-solving principles, possess an entrepreneurial work perspective, and have empathy for others,” Moore continued.

The soon-to-be retired chief closed by thanking the people of Janesville for their trust and support over the 47 years he was a member of its police force.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress
Photo of the scene
Rockford apartment complex considered ‘total loss’ after fire
The Rockford Speedway held a moment of silence to honor the passing of its matriarch Jody...
Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge memorabilia up for auction
One hurt over the weekend in Rockford shooting
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

The Belvidere perishable distribution center (PDC) is set to open in 2027.
Jobs headed to Belvidere with new Walmart distribution center
The Rockford Speedway held a moment of silence to honor the passing of its matriarch Jody...
Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge memorabilia up for auction
Abandoned buildings throughout Rockford are being torn down because of fires.
Several fires in Rockford abandoned buildings under investigation
Abandoned buildings throughout Rockford are being torn down because of fires.
Several fires in Rockford abandoned buildings under investigation