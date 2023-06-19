Vacant apartment complex to be torn down after fire causes thousands of dollars in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire rips through a building near downtown Rockford causing thousands of dollars in damages.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to a vacant apartment complex at 719 Buckbee Street, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders say their first engines arrives within minutes and upon entry, a fire was discovered in the basement spreading to the first and second floors. The fire was extinguished immediately. The building sustained damages that are estimated to be around $65k resulting in demolition. This is due to the amount of structural damage done to the interior of the building.

There were no injuries to both civilians and the fire department.

