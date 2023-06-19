Stateline families share best advice their dad has given them to celebrate Father’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Father’s Day is not only a day to grill and catch up with grandpa. It’s also a time to reminisce on good memories and the best advice your dad ever gave you.

Stateline moms, dads and children share how their dad helped them grow to become the person they are today and if they’re carrying down the same advice to their children.

“My dad gave me advice to when you’re doing something hard, he keeps on pushing me to do it,” said Maverick Ewald who celebrated Father’s Day at Bessie’s Diner for their pancake breakfast.

Maverick says his dad helps him to never give up when life becomes difficult.

“Take some stuff and build it but it keeps on falling down, just keep on rebuilding it,” Maverick said.

Maverick’s dad Robert says he tries to spend as much time as possible with Maverick taking him to different places.

“Try to give them as many life experiences as you can. I’ve always said kids spell love t-i-m-e,” Robert said.

For others, like Stephanie Lewis, she spent Father’s Day celebrating with a day classic- sharing words of wisdom over a dinner of steak and potatoes.

“The best advice that my dad has ever given myself as well as my daughter as well as my husband is to keep God first and to not let your past dictate your future,” Lewis said.

Some stateliners try to follow their dad’s footsteps like the Weiershauser family. They are taught to live by one motto, always be kind.

“To not judge a book by their cover and to be kind to the smallest creatures like bugs,” said Nicole Weiershauser who celebrated Father’s Day at Rock County’s Vintage Car Show. We, my husband and I, continue to instill that in our children.”

“Because so people will like you and you’ll have friends,” said Nicole’s son, Breckan Weiershauser.

Lincoln Bias says his father told him something that saved his life, when somebody tells you who they are, believe them.

“That advice has stopped me from being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bias said.

Bias has four kids and says he tells them to always be truthful, honest and pay it forward.

“I would know to take like this last that I have and help someone, and it always seemed like whenever I did that, I would receive back more,” Bias said.

Bias advises everyone to be kind, humble, peaceful and giving to live a fulfilled life.

23 News would like to wish every dad out there a happy Father’s Day.

