Rockford’s Juneteenth celebration brings community together

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The longest-running Juneteenth celebration in Illinois returned to Rockford for its 33rd year.

On June 16, 2021, Governor J.B Pritzker signed a bill that called for Juneteenth to become a state holiday. Just one day later, It was made a federal holiday by President Joe Biden. However, for the last three decades, it has been something in Rockford, a celebration.

Since the holiday falls on a Monday this year, the Juneteenth Celebration ran for two days in Sinnissippi Park.

“Juneteenth could be the type of holiday that brings other ethnic groups with the free descendants of the slaves together, that’s my hope,” said Celebration Chairman, Tommy Meeks.

Meeks says there’s no better way to bring all people together than dancing, live music, talent shows, and renowned Stateline figures, like Congressman Eric Sorensen.

“Juneteenth is all about bringing communities together, it’s about bringing neighbors together to celebrate our history, but to also to invigorate ourselves to where we need to be, that our work is not yet done,” Sorensen said.

Visitors were also able to buy clothing and art from local sellers at a variety of booths, as well as enjoy some tasty treats. Organizations like the YMCA were on hand to provide information on summer programs.

“So we have free goodies, but we’re also highlighting all of our programs, teen programs, memberships, and we’re also highlighting swimming this summer,” said Tamica Fricks, Teen Director with the YMCA.

Attendees sellers and organizers agree, since Juneteenth became a Federal Holiday, they hope to see a push to make it a day where the community can come together, celebrate together and make memories, together.

“There has been a progression of work, we have to keep moving forward. We cannot afford to stop or be pushed back,” Sorensen said.

Thoughts Meeks echoed.

“Other people played a part in freeing the slaves just as the slaves played a part in freeing themselves. This is a unifying effort to bring America together,” he said.

According to Meeks, this event continues to grow each year.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.