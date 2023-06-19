Rockford apartment complex considered ‘total loss’ after fire

Photo of the scene
Photo of the scene(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire rips through a building near downtown Rockford causing thousands of dollars in damages.

The Rockford Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to a vacant apartment complex at 719 Buckbee St.

First responders say their first engines arrives within minutes and upon entry, a fire was discovered in the basement spreading to the first and second floors. The fire was extinguished immediately. The building sustained damages that are estimated to be around $65k resulting in demolition. This is due to the amount of structural damage done to the interior of the building.

There were no injuries to both civilians and the fire department.

