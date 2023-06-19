Picture perfect Fathers Day to continue into this week

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sun was out with minimal clouds and a light breeze making it a beautiful Father’s Day for celebrations to begin and end on a lovely note.

Highs were in the upper 80s and a dew points were comfortably in the 50s. Although conditions have been a bit drier, it still felt nice to be out and about without any mugginess. As the night grew near, we cooled off a little but said goodbye to all clouds.

These mild and clear conditions will continue overnight into Monday which will be an ideal day to get a car wash or maybe spend the night dining outdoors.

Tuesday, Wednesday - which will be the first day of summer, summer solstice - and Thursday will not only be hot days but only clear days as well.

