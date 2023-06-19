Krueger Pool in Beloit starts summer hours with some changes

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard at the pool can apply online.
Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard at the pool can apply online.(City of Beloit)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Krueger Pool is now open daily, but this year, one activity will not be available.

The City of Beloit Parks & Recreation Division announced the pool’s summer hours Monday, noting that the diving well will be closed during the 2023 season.

The 2023 season is expected through mid-August based on weather and staffing availability with the following schedule:

  • Open swim - noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Family swim - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Children must be accompanied by an adult during family swim.

Beloit Parks & Recreation also released this season’s pool theme days:

  • Thursday, June 22 - Luau
  • Tuesday, June 27 - Chuck-A-Duck
  • Tuesday, July 4 - Fourth of July Party with special hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13 - Shark Week
  • Tuesday, July 18 - Fish Finder
  • Tuesday, July 25 - Christmas in July
  • Friday, August 4 - Movie in the Lawn at Dusk featuring Moana
  • Tuesday, August 8 - Float Night (Admission fees are available on www.beloitrecreation.com)

Bag and cooler checks will be ongoing, and child flotation devices must be U.S. Coast Guard-approved.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress
Rockford stabbing Sunday morning injures minor
One hurt over the weekend in Rockford shooting
Photo of the scene
Rockford apartment complex considered ‘total loss’ after fire
Saturday night shooting injures boy

Latest News

People share how their dad continues to inspire them.
Stateline families share best advice their dad has given them to celebrate Father’s Day
People share how their dad continues to inspire them.
Stateline families share best advice their dad has given them to celebrate Father’s Day
Kayleigh's Sunday forecast -06/18/2023
Photo of the scene
Rockford apartment complex considered ‘total loss’ after fire