Krueger Pool in Beloit starts summer hours with some changes

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Krueger Pool is now open daily, but this year, one activity will not be available.

The City of Beloit Parks & Recreation Division announced the pool’s summer hours Monday, noting that the diving well will be closed during the 2023 season.

The 2023 season is expected through mid-August based on weather and staffing availability with the following schedule:

Open swim - noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Family swim - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Children must be accompanied by an adult during family swim.

Beloit Parks & Recreation also released this season’s pool theme days:

Thursday, June 22 - Luau

Tuesday, June 27 - Chuck-A-Duck

Tuesday, July 4 - Fourth of July Party with special hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13 - Shark Week

Tuesday, July 18 - Fish Finder

Tuesday, July 25 - Christmas in July

Friday, August 4 - Movie in the Lawn at Dusk featuring Moana

Tuesday, August 8 - Float Night (Admission fees are available on www.beloitrecreation.com

Bag and cooler checks will be ongoing, and child flotation devices must be U.S. Coast Guard-approved.

