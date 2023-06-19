Krueger Pool in Beloit starts summer hours with some changes
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Krueger Pool is now open daily, but this year, one activity will not be available.
The City of Beloit Parks & Recreation Division announced the pool’s summer hours Monday, noting that the diving well will be closed during the 2023 season.
The 2023 season is expected through mid-August based on weather and staffing availability with the following schedule:
- Open swim - noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Family swim - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Children must be accompanied by an adult during family swim.
Beloit Parks & Recreation also released this season’s pool theme days:
- Thursday, June 22 - Luau
- Tuesday, June 27 - Chuck-A-Duck
- Tuesday, July 4 - Fourth of July Party with special hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13 - Shark Week
- Tuesday, July 18 - Fish Finder
- Tuesday, July 25 - Christmas in July
- Friday, August 4 - Movie in the Lawn at Dusk featuring Moana
- Tuesday, August 8 - Float Night (Admission fees are available on www.beloitrecreation.com)
Bag and cooler checks will be ongoing, and child flotation devices must be U.S. Coast Guard-approved.
