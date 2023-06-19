Cultural diversity: What makes the Rockford region shine?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Arts Council is hosting several workshops and public input sessions to see what attracts entrepreneurs, artists and creators to the Rockford region.

The sessions are meant to flesh out the region’s artistic strengths, weaknesses, challenges and opportunities as part of the development of a Rockford Region Cultural Plan. Workshops will be a place to share information on specific arts and culture sectors, the purpose of their role in the cultural plan and how to best showcase these unique offerings.

Those interested in attending any of the workshops or input sessions can register here or see the schedule posted below:

Arts Educators Virtual Sector Workshop - 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 21

Corporate Virtual Sector Workshop - a.m., Thursday, June 22

Non-Profits Virtual Sector Workshop - Noon, Friday, June 23

Public Meeting at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 211 N. Main St . - 6 p.m., Monday, July 10. A light dinner provided with . - 6 p.m., Monday, July 10. A light dinner provided with registration.

Healthcare Sector Workshop at Rockford Park District - 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 11

Seniors Sector Workshop at Rockford Park District - 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, July 11

LGBTQIA+ Sector Workshop at Rockford Park District - 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 11

Creative Businesses and Artists Sector Workshop at Rockford Park District - 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 11

The plan will map out the Rockford region’s arts and culture events, programs, and initiatives while encouraging a sense of community among creators and spectators.

“We are so honored to be working with the unique and inspiring community of Rockford and look forward to hearing what Rockford needs and wants from this cultural plan. We invite all in Rockford to share your thoughts on ways that arts and culture are part of your life and help shape a creative and equitable vision for Rockford,” said Eve Moros Ortega, Director of the U.S. Office of Lord Cultural Resources, who will lead the planning effort.

