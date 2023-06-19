Car lovers flock to Rock County for a Vintage Car Show

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - There’s not many things dads love more than looking at and talking about vintage cars. In Rock County on Sunday, visitors to the County’s Historical Society had the chance to do just that at the Vintage Car Show.

Executive Director of the Society, Timothy Maahs, says the automotive industry has deep roots in the area. The Janesville General Motors plant is bound to close down soon after around 100 years in service. Some cars featured were built at the plant.

“We recently opened up a major exhibit at our museum and visitors center called rock county legacies. And we’re featuring a huge exhibit based on the history of Janesville’s GM told through the people and the voices of residents of the county and surrounding area, folks that worked there,” Maahs said.

All makes and models were required to be built prior to 2008. The show started two years ago as a way to cater to car enthusiasts in the area.

