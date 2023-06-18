YWCA celebrates Juneteenth for its third year

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Even though Juneteenth has been a federal holiday for two years, people nationwide have celebrated it for years.

On June 19, Saturday Rock County hosts its own celebration in anticipation of Monday’s holiday. This is the third annual in person Juneteenth celebration in Rock County that’s hosted in collaboration between the local YWCA and the Elite Ladies of Beloit.

Two different generations also shared what Juneteenth means to them and messages that not only encourages the community but challenged them to strive for positive change and eliminate racism.

“I think it was really timely because Dr. Rick Daniels gleaning from the past to build our future and Breshard represents our future, so to hear from both of them I thought was really special,” Amiee Leavy who is the racial justice director with the YWCA Rock County.

$600,000 will be going toward improving the park's track, shelter, fields and more.

