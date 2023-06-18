Sunny, hazy skies with possible Father’s Day rain

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday remained dry and warm making it a great boating day for some, but as we roll into Sunday some rain could shower down on the stateline.

Highs were in the 80s for Saturday with dew points in the 40s and winds on the breezier side. Making our way into Saturday night, skies will stay clear with temperatures at a cool 60 degrees.

Father’s Day may not be the sunniest with some rain chances beginning in the afternoon around one. There’s a low-pressure system off to the west that is bringing in these rain chances. With a high-pressure system to the right, which will be staying in its place, the merge of the two pressure systems could create a storm around the evening time.

This means you should have an umbrella or rain jacket on standby just to make sure you don’t get hit by the rain. The rest of Sunday will remain relatively clear with clouds on the heavier side.

