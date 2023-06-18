Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man wanted by the Wisconsin department of corrections for a parole violation was found by the Stephenson County Sheriff’s office.

It started around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 1100 Block of West Rock Grove Road in Orangeville. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who claims a 28-year-old Wisconsin man needed to be removed from the home.

After executing a search warrant around 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s office found the man inside unresponsive and in serious medical distress. Emergency personnel performed live saving measures on the adult male. He was taken to a hospital but transferred to another hospital by helicopter.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.