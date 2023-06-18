South Main Mercado market brings Rockford Hispanic community together

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Heritage Museum Park hosts South Main Mercado, a new outdoor market style designed to bring the Hispanic community in Rockford together.

Saturday’s cultural market offers several vendors who offer clothing jewelry, toys and more. Community resources were also available to offer bilingual support and service to Rockford residents. Organizers hope this event highlights the beauty and importance of south Rockford while showing the impact the Hispanic and Latino community has on the Forest City.

“We’re seeing a lot of generational growth with the families that were first here, the various migrations. But they are stepping up. They’re becoming involved in the community, professionals, workers but more than anything they are stepping up, showing themselves, and showing out in the community.”

