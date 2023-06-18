Shooting suspect arrested after 5 people wounded near Washington state music festival

FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Five people were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting a music festival Saturday night, police said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Five victims suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said a nearby concert was going ahead as planned. KREM-TV reported the concert was an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground but said there was no danger.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Jackson, 40, was found guilty Friday of four counts of first-degree murder.
Man found guilty in Rockford quadruple murder
Kalilah Austin, second from left, said, "the right decision was made" after a jury convicted...
‘The right decision was made’: Victims’ family speaks after Eric Jackson’s quadruple murder conviction
Police ask the public to avoid the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue in Rockford while crews work...
Traffic detoured on Broadway in Rockford after car crash
Move to Work provides incentives to landlords to make improvements and invest in more units
Rockford Housing Authority launches accessible housing initiative
At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
One dead identified; two others hurt in Rockton crash

Latest News

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open...
Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, kids found safe in Indiana
Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress
Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Orangeville, Illinois man arrested