Saturday night shooting injures boy

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Saturday night injured a juvenile boy, though his wounds are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of School Street, according to Rockford Police. That’s near the intersection of Whitman Street and Kilburn Avenue, on the city’s northwest side.

There’s no word yet on if any suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Jackson, 40, was found guilty Friday of four counts of first-degree murder.
Man found guilty in Rockford quadruple murder
Kalilah Austin, second from left, said, "the right decision was made" after a jury convicted...
‘The right decision was made’: Victims’ family speaks after Eric Jackson’s quadruple murder conviction
Police ask the public to avoid the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue in Rockford while crews work...
Traffic detoured on Broadway in Rockford after car crash
Move to Work provides incentives to landlords to make improvements and invest in more units
Rockford Housing Authority launches accessible housing initiative
Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress

Latest News

Rockford stabbing Sunday morning injures minor
Rockford shooting leaves man hospitalized
Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress
Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Orangeville, Illinois man arrested