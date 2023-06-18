Saturday night shooting injures boy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Saturday night injured a juvenile boy, though his wounds are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of School Street, according to Rockford Police. That’s near the intersection of Whitman Street and Kilburn Avenue, on the city’s northwest side.

There’s no word yet on if any suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

