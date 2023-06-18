Rockford’s Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park receives state funding for improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Big improvements will be coming to one popular Rockford sports park that will not only benefit athletes but also neighborhood families.

Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman secured more than half a million dollars for a sports park that’s run by the Rockford Park District. Stadelman and park users are excited to see what this investment can do for the city’s youth sports programs.

Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park is home to several athletic programs including NFL Cheer, Chicago Bears Outreach Camp and NFL Flag Football. The field is beloved by athletes of all ages and families.

“It’s a good place to be, have fun and play,” said flag football athlete Phillant Johnson.

The Rockford Park District has several improvements in store for the park as part of its Strategic Action Plan. To help pay for this, Stadelman secured $600,000 in state funds.

“It’s going to help us continue to develop this park,” said Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park general manager Lamont Jones. “We’ll be adding artificial turf, an eight-lane track. We also have a huge track and field program that also needs a home.”

Other improvements include improving the park’s shelters, adding additional lighting and a new stadium.

“On the weekends it’s a sports facility but during the week it’s also home to the citizens that live in the neighborhood,” Jones said. “There’s a nice shelter out here that serves graduation parties, family reunions.”

Stadelman says during his visit to the sports park Saturday, he was blown away by how many people use this space.

“look at around at all the parents, players, cheerleaders,” Stadelman said. “It’s an incredible atmosphere and an incredible venue for the Rockford area.”

Stadelman says he wants to help the sports park because he says sports are essential for a child’s development.

“If we can provide good quality programs and good quality venue then it’s just going to help us in so many different ways,” Stadelman said

Currently, the Rockford Park District is building a two-lane access road off of Ogliby Road to improve traffic flow into the park.

The park will remain open and accessible while construction is in progress.

