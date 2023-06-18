Rockford stabbing Sunday morning injures minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile girl was injured in a stabbing in Rockford early Sunday morning, before 4 a.m.

Rockford Police say the incident happened in the 100 block of Royal Avenue, right off West State Street on the city’s west side.

The girl’s injuries are not life-threatening. There’s no word yet on if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.