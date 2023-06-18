Rockford stabbing Sunday morning injures minor

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile girl was injured in a stabbing in Rockford early Sunday morning, before 4 a.m.

Rockford Police say the incident happened in the 100 block of Royal Avenue, right off West State Street on the city’s west side.

The girl’s injuries are not life-threatening. There’s no word yet on if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Eric Jackson, 40, was found guilty Friday of four counts of first-degree murder.
Man found guilty in Rockford quadruple murder
Kalilah Austin, second from left, said, "the right decision was made" after a jury convicted...
‘The right decision was made’: Victims’ family speaks after Eric Jackson’s quadruple murder conviction
Police ask the public to avoid the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue in Rockford while crews work...
Traffic detoured on Broadway in Rockford after car crash
Move to Work provides incentives to landlords to make improvements and invest in more units
Rockford Housing Authority launches accessible housing initiative
Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress

Saturday night shooting injures boy
Rockford shooting leaves man hospitalized
Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress
Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Orangeville, Illinois man arrested