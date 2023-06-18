Rockford shooting leaves man hospitalized

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old man is being treated at a local hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police say the man was shot in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue, on the northwest side of the city, near IL-70.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours, before 4 a.m., and the victim is expected to survive. His injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

