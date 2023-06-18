One hurt over the weekend in Rockford shooting
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old man is being treated at a local hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened before 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue, near IL-70. The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Rockford police shared about the incident via social media. No more details are available at this time.
RPD is currently investigating two separate incidents: A 34-year-old man was shot in the 3300 blk of Sunnyside Avenue. A juvenile female was stabbed in the 100 blk of Royal Ave. Both are being treated at local hospitals and their injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 18, 2023
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.