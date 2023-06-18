One hurt over the weekend in Rockford shooting

(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old man is being treated at a local hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened before 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue, near IL-70. The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Rockford police shared about the incident via social media. No more details are available at this time.

People share how their dad continues to inspire them.
Stateline families share best advice their dad has given them to celebrate Father’s Day
People share how their dad continues to inspire them.
Stateline families share best advice their dad has given them to celebrate Father’s Day
