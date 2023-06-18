Elevated Voices celebrates Juneteenth with a creative focus

STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - A Stephenson County non-profit hosts its second annual celebration Saturday in anticipation of Monday’s holiday, Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated each year on June 19, marking the official end of slavery in the United States.

Elevated Voices, a nonprofit art collective group, whose focus is to make space for black artists, hosted Saturday’s Juneteenth event. This year also incorporates a wild west theme to show the contributions black people have played in that era despite being underrepresented in local fairs and rodeos.

Organizers hope this event creates a space for black artists of all mediums to thrive, so they feel empowered, seen and heard.

“We thought about fair we thought about the wild west, country stuff and everything was so whitewashed, and we didn’t see anybody who really looked like us until we looked deeper,” said Alana Paige, the co-founder for “Elevated Voices”.

“When we get to step back and just scan the crowd and see people enjoying themselves. laughing, talking, catching up, people saying they haven’t seen each other. especially with the pandemic this is one of the first few things that’s been going on since the pandemic,” said Phylinese Brooks, the co-founder for “Elevated Voices”.

