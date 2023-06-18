Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bus driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers.

Illinois State Police said the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee late Thursday night. Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago.

Police said the driver was arrested after they observed “multiple signs of impairment.” The driver isn’t a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki said in a statement that “we are deeply concerned” about what took place.

“The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely,” Warecki said. “Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man arrested by Stephenson County Sheriffs office under medical distress
Stephenson County Sheriffs office arrests Wisconsin man under medical distress
Rockford stabbing Sunday morning injures minor
Rockford shooting leaves man hospitalized
Saturday night shooting injures boy
The Heritage Museum Park hosts South Main Mercado, a new outdoor market style designed to bring...
South Main Mercado market brings Rockford Hispanic community together

Latest News

People share how their dad continues to inspire them.
Stateline families share best advice their dad has given them to celebrate Father’s Day
People share how their dad continues to inspire them.
Stateline families share best advice their dad has given them to celebrate Father’s Day
Kayleigh's Sunday forecast -06/18/2023
Photo of the scene
Vacant apartment complex to be torn down after fire causes thousands of dollars in damages
Some of these cars hail from the Janesville General Motors Factory
Car lovers flock to Rock County for a Vintage Car Show