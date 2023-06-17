‘The right decision was made’: Victims’ family speaks after Eric Jackson’s quadruple murder conviction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time for Kalilah Austin and her family to heal after the man who killed her sister, niece and two nephews was convicted of four-counts of first-degree murder in Winnebago County.

“We just feel like we got justice for our family,” Austin said. “The right answers came out, and the right decision was made.”

Jackson, 40, was found guilty Friday of killing 26-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children: 9-year-old V’Angelo, 6-year-old Keeryn, and 6-month-old Aliya.

Prosecutors alleged at trial that on Sept. 17, 2016, Jackson and a man named DeEric King fatally stabbed Keandra Austin before burning her house down, leaving the kids inside to die.

Jackson represented himself at trial, claiming during closing arguments that the state failed to prove its case.

“There’s no evidence,” he said. “The only evidence they have is statements from witnesses.”

Prosecutors say there was plenty of evidence to convict.

“Every photograph, every witness called to testify is evidence,” said Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Kirsten Krivanec. “And in this case, that evidence is like pieces of a puzzle.”

The victims’ family wrestled with Jackson’s decision to represent himself at first, saying he was wasting the court’s time. As the trial progressed, they were more at peace with it.

“I think he did exactly what we needed him to do,” Austin said.

A sentencing date is pending.

The maximum penalty for first-degree murder in Illinois is 60 years. Because Jackson killed more than one person and that three of victims were younger than 12, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

DeEric King was shot and killed in 2020 and was never charged in the deaths of Keandra Austin and her kids.

