Pritzker increases budget for Illinois Anti-Homelessness Initiative

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Homeless shelters throughout Illinois will receive more funding to help those without homes thanks to a new initiative from the governor.

Gov. J.B Pritzker increases his budget by $85.3 million for this new Illinois Anti-Homelessness Initiative. The money will be going to shelters and rehousing services.

The goal of this initiative is to help every city throughout Illinois reach a status of functional zero for the homeless population. This means homelessness is rare and brief for residents. Rockford is already at functional zero which indicates the number of people entering the homeless program is less than people exiting.

City leaders say there’s still room for improvement.

“Locally it’s looking like we’re going to get additional funding for permanent supportive housing programs and rapid rehousing programs, which are both permanent housing with wrap around services to help the homeless population,” said City of Rockford’s homeless program coordinator Angie Walker.

Walker says though they don’t know the details of how they can spend the money yet, they hope to fill gaps in services such as the limited accessible homes available in Rockford.

Walker hopes the additional funding will encourage tenants and shelters throughout the state to rehab homes and make improvements to facilities.

