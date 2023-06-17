Old Settlers Days gives back to the community

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Old Settlers Days is in full swing with festivities going on through the weekend.

This four-day music festival used to be held in downtown Rockton. Now the event’s popularity moves it to Settlers Park. The Village of Rockton hosted OSD until the Lions Club took over the responsibilities in 2000.

Since then it’s the Lions Club’s largest fundraiser of the year. The thousands of dollars it draws each year from OSD goes right back into the community. Organizers say last year they donated $10,000 to the school district to renovate its three playgrounds. They say it takes nearly a year to pull off this event and book the musical guests but the smiling faces at the end of the night makes it worthwhile.

“It’s something that sort of touches my heart. I’ve grown up. I’ve lived in Rockton my entire life and to be able to give back to the community and see them enjoying their time out; it’s a wonderful thing,” says OSD Committee Chairperson Terrie Garlod.

“After all the work of the Rockton Lions Club and the volunteers, seeing the crowd come together that’s what really matters,” says club member Jonathan Sutherland.

The Center for Sight and Hearing in Rockford is another organization that’s benefited from OSD. They sponsor things like eyeglasses and special hearing equipment.

Sutherland says the club’s given back more than $60,000 since September 2022. Those who didn’t get a chance to go will have an opportunity Saturday and Sunday.

