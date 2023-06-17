Extremely pleasant Father’s Day Weekend on tap

Warming trend set to get underway
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateliners were treated to another sun-splashed day Friday to go along with comfortably cool temperatures in the middle 70s.

The free A/C isn’t here to stay much longer, though the sunshine doesn’t look to go anywhere anytime soon. Wall-to-wall sunshine is on tap Saturday as temperatures return to the lower 80s.

Sunshine is to be dominant on Saturday.
Sunshine is to be dominant on Saturday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds are likely over the area Sunday, and there remains just the slightest chance for a very isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. However, we’ll place those chances of a very brief shower at just 20%. High temperatures are to continue to warm into the middle 80s.

A few more clouds are likely Sunday, and there remains just the slightest chance for an...
A few more clouds are likely Sunday, and there remains just the slightest chance for an afternoon shower.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Monday, it’ll be alright. There’ll be a few more clouds around, and temperatures and humidity levels will be climbing. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

A mix of sun and clouds is likely on Monday.
A mix of sun and clouds is likely on Monday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

