Dixon rising junior to play for Team USA

Darius Harrington will compete in the United World Games representing Team USA
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon High School rising junior, Darius Harrington will compete in the United World Games for the U-16 Team USA. He will travel overseas to Germany, Italy, and Austria to take on the best of the best from countries all over the world. Not only is he representing Dixon but he was the only player selected from Illinois.

The tournament starts Sunday and will continue through June 27th.

