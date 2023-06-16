Volunteers with Winnebago County CASA lay foundation for child advocacy

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are more than 1,000 children in need within Winnebago County’s Juvenile Abuse & Neglect Court System. To drastically drop this number, the local Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) start a new chapter by introducing its new executive director Jim Hutson.

Winnebago County CASA supports children who have experienced abuse or neglect, ensuring they do not face the court and foster care systems alone. Part of Hutson’s vision for the local non-profit is to recruit more volunteers to enhance the quality of support to its volunteers and the children they help.

“These are the kids who don’t have an easy path to move forward into adulthood even for the rest of their adolescence. So, what we need to do is put our best path forward and the best interests of that child so they can live their best life,” says Huston.

One state lawmaker says post-COVID some state’s attorneys and DCFS caseworkers are so overwhelmed with cases they don’t have the time to physically help these children. That’s where CASA comes into play.

“What CASA does is it allows them to get information they can use to make the right decisions and feel good about it going forward. That’s why I consider them a bedrock part of the court system,” says State Rep. Dave Vella (D-68).

Vella adds local state lawmakers always advocate for more funding in Springfield to help these children because the services CASA offers are essential to foster growth and community engagement for these children.

