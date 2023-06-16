Traffic detoured on Broadway in Rockford after car crash

Police ask the public to avoid the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue in Rockford while crews work to clean up debris from the crash.(Anthony Ferretti)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists are being asked to avoid the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue in Rockford on Friday after a car reportedly crashed into a home.

Police tweeted about the crash just after 6 p.m. saying no one is hurt but the road is closed for clean up.

