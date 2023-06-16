Traffic detoured on Broadway in Rockford after car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists are being asked to avoid the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue in Rockford on Friday after a car reportedly crashed into a home.

Car vs. house traffic crash in the 3300 block of Broadway. No injuries reported at this time. Please avoid the area as the road will be closed for a bit. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 16, 2023

Police tweeted about the crash just after 6 p.m. saying no one is hurt but the road is closed for clean up.

