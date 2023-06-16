‘This is the best I’ve ever felt’ Rockton native Corey Anderson gears up for Bellator 297 main event bout

CHICAGO (WIFR) - “Called and told them that I’m ready to get back in there, I don’t care where it was, they said ‘Chicago this summer?’ and I said ‘aight, bet,” Corey Anderson said.

For the first time in nearly seven months, stateline native Corey Anderson is back in the ring as he’s set to compete in Bellator 297 Friday against #2 Phil Davis in Chicago. This is Anderson’s first fight since losing to Vadim Nemkov in the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final last fall which was also in Chicago. Although the loss isn’t getting to Anderson.

“One thing I always say is you can’t cry over spilled milk,” Anderson said. “You know if I pour a bowl and I knock my bowl over and I sit there and cry about it forever and complain that I wanted that bowl of cereal so much and this and this, in that time I could have cleaned it up got another bowl, poured another bowl and ate it, so that’s just my way of looking at life.”

“I feel great, this is the best I’ve ever felt, this is the closest I’ve been to injury-free, no one’s ever fighting injury-free because every time you get hit that’s causing something but this is the most I’ve gone into a fight and not had to worry about anything,” Anderson said.

It looks to be an even matchup between Anderson and Davis having nearly even height and weight. Although the biggest comparisons come in the disciplines as both were college wrestlers and both hold belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“So when you go against another wrestler, I’m thinking the same thing in terms of takedowns I know what to do to get a takedown but he knows what to do to defend it and the same thing to counter and wrestling is like chess, your next move’s got to be your best move, otherwise it’s going to be your last move,” Anderson said.

And regardless of the result Friday, Anderson doesn’t see himself calling it a career quite yet.

“I want to get the belt, that’s the biggest thing before I even think about walking away, I’m sure that if I got the belt last fall in November or in the first time we fought in April I might have been done by now,” Anderson said. “Who knows my mindset would have changed but now that I’m here and I don’t have the belt yet the fire’s really lit so who knows how far I’ll go after that.”

