Sunshine to dominate Friday, smoke to thin

Warming trend to get underway this weekend
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoky skies have entered the conversation in the Stateline over the past several days, and unfortunately, the situation has been worsening by the day.

So thick was the smoke Thursday that temperatures struggled to reach 80° in many locales, and air quality was adversely impacted in a big way. For a good part of the afternoon, air quality was deemed as unhealthy by the EPA. Thankfully, as the thickest smoke has drifted just south of our area Thursday night, air quality has improved modestly.

Much thicker smoke has overspread the area Thursday.
Much thicker smoke has overspread the area Thursday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Air quality is downright unhealthy in many spots.
Air quality is downright unhealthy in many spots.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s due back in on Friday, and smoke concentrations are projected to be considerably thinner. With those two factors in mind, temperatures are likely to reach 80° or thereabouts.

Sunshine is to dominate again on Friday.
Sunshine is to dominate again on Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another day of sunshine is on tap Saturday as high pressure sits directly overhead. Temperatures should warm a touch, likely reaching the middle 80s.

Sunshine is to dominate again on Saturday.
Sunshine is to dominate again on Saturday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds are projected to return Sunday, and there remains just the slightest chance of a few stray showers or storms. Rest assured, these storms will be widely scattered in coverage, impacting only selected parts of the area for a brief moment in time. Father’s Day is not to be a washout by any stretch of the imagination, and it’s to be a warm one with temperatures topping out at 87°.

A few widely scattered showers or storms are possible Sunday.
A few widely scattered showers or storms are possible Sunday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever rain we do get won’t make any substantial dent in our precipitation shortfalls. At June’s midway point, we’ve managed to amass a deficit of well over two inches, and that’s likely to grow over the coming week.

Our precipitation deficits continue to grow by the day.
Our precipitation deficits continue to grow by the day.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It should go without saying that our drought situation is quickly becoming a major concern. Virtually the entire state of Illinois is in some state of drought, with nearly two thirds of the state now considered to be in a moderate drought or worse!

Just about all of Illinois is in some state of drought, while nearly two thirds of the state...
Just about all of Illinois is in some state of drought, while nearly two thirds of the state are in a moderate drought.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash
At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
One dead identified; two others hurt in Rockton crash
A house at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford, Illinois, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 17, 2016,...
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
Codell Jackson, brother of accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson, told a Winnebago County...
Brother of accused quadruple murderer recants statement, tries to run out of Winnebago County courtroom
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

Latest News

Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 6/15/2023
OSD
Hazy Sunshine Today
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast--6/15/23
A thick haze became visible Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires has returned.
Sun, smoke to maintain dominance Thursday