Sunshine to dominate Friday, smoke to thin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoky skies have entered the conversation in the Stateline over the past several days, and unfortunately, the situation has been worsening by the day.

So thick was the smoke Thursday that temperatures struggled to reach 80° in many locales, and air quality was adversely impacted in a big way. For a good part of the afternoon, air quality was deemed as unhealthy by the EPA. Thankfully, as the thickest smoke has drifted just south of our area Thursday night, air quality has improved modestly.

Much thicker smoke has overspread the area Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Air quality is downright unhealthy in many spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s due back in on Friday, and smoke concentrations are projected to be considerably thinner. With those two factors in mind, temperatures are likely to reach 80° or thereabouts.

Sunshine is to dominate again on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another day of sunshine is on tap Saturday as high pressure sits directly overhead. Temperatures should warm a touch, likely reaching the middle 80s.

Sunshine is to dominate again on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds are projected to return Sunday, and there remains just the slightest chance of a few stray showers or storms. Rest assured, these storms will be widely scattered in coverage, impacting only selected parts of the area for a brief moment in time. Father’s Day is not to be a washout by any stretch of the imagination, and it’s to be a warm one with temperatures topping out at 87°.

A few widely scattered showers or storms are possible Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever rain we do get won’t make any substantial dent in our precipitation shortfalls. At June’s midway point, we’ve managed to amass a deficit of well over two inches, and that’s likely to grow over the coming week.

Our precipitation deficits continue to grow by the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It should go without saying that our drought situation is quickly becoming a major concern. Virtually the entire state of Illinois is in some state of drought, with nearly two thirds of the state now considered to be in a moderate drought or worse!

Just about all of Illinois is in some state of drought, while nearly two thirds of the state are in a moderate drought. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

