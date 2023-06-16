Rockford Housing Authority launches accessible housing initiative

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More accessible housing will pop up throughout the city thanks to a designation from the Rockford Housing Authority (RHA).

“Working with our families to help them rise up and not live in poverty for the rest of their lives,” said alderperson Karen Hoffman.

Improving the lives of low-income families is the goal of a new initiative launched Thursday from the RHA. Its Move to Work Designation provides incentives to landlords.

“Any landlord that has not participated in our program before will receive a $1,000 or one month rent signing bonus, whichever is the lesser of the two with the opportunity to add four more units within that year,” said RHA CEO Laura Snyder.

RHA landlord liaison Justin Francis says the incentive will cover the cost of damages to help make units move-in ready. It also helps create mobility for people who have Housing Choice Vouchers.

“Able to take their vouchers all over the community, so it doesn’t limit them to one area, one side of the community,” Francis said.

“It’s not just enough for families to live with us but it’s important for us t empower our families to become self-sufficient to meet their goals” said RHA Chief of Operations Odessa Walker.

RHA says recruiting landlords through Move to Work increases suitable houses in opportunity areas like the East side.

“More landlords, more houses means more of our residents can be housed,” Walker said.

It’[s an exciting step for both tenants and landlords.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Walker said. “The Rockford Housing Authority truly needed the flexibilities to be able to do things we’ve been wanting to do forever.”

RHA will host a community meeting June 28 to share more information with landlords about Move to Work.

