Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - After a long battle with injuries he sustained after being struck by lightning last month, Grayson Boggs, 6, of Valley Mills, passed away Friday morning.

A post shared by his family on a Gofundme page states, “Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong”

Grayson’s passing comes after his father, Matthew, 34, passed away from injuries caused by the same lightning strike in mid-May.

The boy had been in a coma since he was hospitalized. Earlier this week, he was able to breathe on his own after he was removed from a ventilator, but the prospects of his survival were grim.

Doctors told the family Grayson suffered brain damage, and if he were to pull through, would likely never be the same again.

Central Texas resident Jason Hodges is organizing a fundraiser for the Boggs Family called “Car Meet for the Boggs (Rally in the Valley).”

Hodges hopes the fundraiser will help the family cover medical, funeral and burial expenses.

REPORT FROM EARLIER THIS WEEK:

