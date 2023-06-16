Man found guilty in Rockford quadruple murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a short deliberation, the jury reaches a verdict in the murder trial of a Rockford mother and her three children.

Eric Jackson was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder of 26-year-old Keandra Austin and her three kids ages 9, 6 and 6 months.

The trial started on June 12, with Jackson representing himself. Key witnesses in his prosecution included his brother, Codell Jackson, who testified Wednesday and a former Rockford police detective who lead the case in 2016. Gruesome details about the family’s death came Tuesday from an arson investigator’s testimony.

Family and friends have been devastated since they received the news about Keandra and her children’s murders. “There will never be enough closure,” Jessica Snyder said, Keandra Austin’s lifelong friend. “But we need something.”

“Those kids didn’t get a chance to grow up,” Snyder said. “They didn’t get a chance to go to school. “It’s been very, very hard.”

