Detective testifies in Rockford quadruple murder trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was another day of damaging testimony for a man on trial for killing a Rockford mother and her three children, as a retired detective took the witness stand.

Brad Shelton was the lead investigator in the 2016 deaths of 26-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children, ages 9, 6 and 6 months.

As he was developing Eric Jackson as a suspect, Shelton says a man who was in the Winnebago County with Jackson after the killings told him Jackson confessed to killing the northwest Rockford family.

Before she and her kids were found dead on Sept. 17, 2016, in the ashes of a house fire on Garfield Drive, Keandra Austin had filed a police report, accusing Eric Jackson of breaking into her house. Jackson’s kids had also been fighting with one of Austin’s children.

According to the informant, Jackson committed the murders because he did not want to be arrested for burglary.

“He said he wasn’t going back to the federal prison, away from his family,” Shelton said, reading from the informant’s statements. “So he had to do what he had to do.”

That’s when Jackson decided to “silence” everything and everyone at 2815 Garfield Dr., just down the street from where he was living at the time.

“And cover his tracks by making it look like an electric problem and burn the whole house down,” Shelton read.

At Jackson’s request, a 2019 video of the informant implicating him in the homicides was played for the jury. In the nearly 45-minute clip, the informant tells Shelton and his partner that a gas can was used in the fire then hidden in a car.

Police recovered a gas can in the car Eric Jackson was driving after the fire, the same car prosecutors say was captured by a surveillance camera at Rockford Memorial Hospital as Austin’s house was going up in flames.

Jackson’s trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m., Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.