Cooler Friday with sunnier sky for Father’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With winds flowing off of Lake Michigan and clouds to start our morning we are looking at cooler temperatures for our Friday.

A high-pressure system over Lake Superior is shifting our winds to the northeast. With some lower-level clouds and with help from the smoke from the wildfires, the sun will have some trouble heating us up similar to what we saw the past few days. Temperatures are 15° cooler than yesterday.

Our high today will be 74° with more sunshine as we head toward the afternoon. Our smoke and haze will lighten near the surface reducing the impacts for those who have breathing troubles. However, the smoke isn’t completely gone as we do still have some smoke aloft reducing the heating potential of the sun but not impacting us at the surface. The elevated smoke will make for a hazy sunset which provides a great photo opportunity as we head into the night.

Lows overnight are going to be a comfortable 52° which will make tonight a good night to open the windows and turn off the A/C.

As we head into Father’s Day weekend we are going to be a bit warmer as high on Saturday is back in the lower 80s.

On Father’s Day Temperatures will be in the mid-80s but we have a small chance for some scattered showers and even less of a chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Overall a great weekend to spend with dad!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.