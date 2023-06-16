Celebrate Juneteenth with these stateline events
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Juneteenth is a federal holiday, celebrated on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
This weekend, check out the local celebrations honoring the history of Juneteenth and embracing community.
- Elevated Voices Juneteenth Arts Fair - from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Stephenson County Fairgrounds, 2250 South Walnut Rd. in Freeport. This year’s theme pays homage to historically black cowboys. The celebration includes vendors, food, games and entertainment!
- Juneteenth Day Beloit 2023 - from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Jones Pavilion on Riverside Park Dr. in Beloit. Check out dance and musical performances, live poetry, food and family fun.
- Juneteenth Celebration by YWCA Rock County and Elite Ladies of Beloit - from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Rd. in Beloit. Guests can enjoy community learning sessions, music, food and the opportunity to support unique local vendors.
- 33rd Annual Rockford Juneteenth Celebration - all day Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19, at Sinnissippi Park. Juneteenth collaborative weekend celebration with live DJs, All Black Graduation, RPS District 205 Talent Show, bands, speakers and the Juneteenth Community Awards Presentation.
