Celebrate Juneteenth with these stateline events

Celebrate Juneteenth with these stateline events
Celebrate Juneteenth with these stateline events(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Juneteenth is a federal holiday, celebrated on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

This weekend, check out the local celebrations honoring the history of Juneteenth and embracing community.

  • Elevated Voices Juneteenth Arts Fair - from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Stephenson County Fairgrounds, 2250 South Walnut Rd. in Freeport. This year’s theme pays homage to historically black cowboys. The celebration includes vendors, food, games and entertainment!
  • Juneteenth Day Beloit 2023 - from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Jones Pavilion on Riverside Park Dr. in Beloit. Check out dance and musical performances, live poetry, food and family fun.
  • Juneteenth Celebration by YWCA Rock County and Elite Ladies of Beloit - from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Rd. in Beloit. Guests can enjoy community learning sessions, music, food and the opportunity to support unique local vendors.
  • 33rd Annual Rockford Juneteenth Celebration - all day Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19, at Sinnissippi Park. Juneteenth collaborative weekend celebration with live DJs, All Black Graduation, RPS District 205 Talent Show, bands, speakers and the Juneteenth Community Awards Presentation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
One dead identified; two others hurt in Rockton crash
At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash
Codell Jackson, brother of accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson, told a Winnebago County...
Brother of accused quadruple murderer recants statement, tries to run out of Winnebago County courtroom
Police: Two boys hurt in early morning shooting in Rockford
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire breaks out at Curtis Thermal

Latest News

The event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9 is open to local first responders and...
Urban Air Adventure Park free on Friday for first responders, educators
Music
RSO to raise funds for music education with Midsummer’s Night Trivia
FILE: Rows of cream puffs are stored in a giant cooler and ready to be sold at the Wisconsin...
Wisconsin State Fair to host hiring event Saturday in West Allis
Mary's Market to host Forest City Sound reunion concert