Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.(GoFundMe)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas died Friday morning after a long battle with injuries he sustained after being struck by lightning last month.

Grayson Boggs had permanent brain damage and was in a coma. He stayed in intensive care for several weeks before being taken off a ventilator this week.

A post made by his family to Boggs’ GoFundMe on Friday said the following: “Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong.”

Grayson’s passing comes after his father, Matthew, 34, died from injuries caused by the same lightning strike last month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
One dead identified; two others hurt in Rockton crash
At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash
Codell Jackson, brother of accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson, told a Winnebago County...
Brother of accused quadruple murderer recants statement, tries to run out of Winnebago County courtroom
Police: Two boys hurt in early morning shooting in Rockford
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire breaks out at Curtis Thermal

Latest News

FILE - Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, is mobbed by reporters as she arrives in the...
Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s
FILE - Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters from a storage hangar,...
Greek coast guard defends actions as up to 500 migrants feared dead in shipwreck
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
In rare 3-3 decision, Iowa Supreme Court declines to reinstate law largely banning abortion