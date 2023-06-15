Two years since Rockton’s Chemtool explosion, residents demand for more help

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks two years since the Chemtool plant in Rockton exploded, forcing residents out of their homes and leaving many concerned and fearful over their well-being.

Most of the remnants from the explosion are gone, but beneath the surface residents say their anger still lingers as they wait for the government to do more.

“It really feels like they just picked up and left our town and now they’re out of here and they’re not coming back and the jobs are done with them. The money is gone,” said Evan Schopske, who has been a resident of Rockton for almost five years.

June 14, 2021 is a day most Rockton residents will never forget. Chemtool incorporated on Prairie Hill Road went up in flames, leaving behind devastating physical and environmental damages.

“You know I’m out back letting my dog out, feeding the chickens. I look out and it’s like 9/11 in front of me almost and just huge plumes of black smoke,” Schopske recalls.

The building burned for several days, forcing dozens of residents to evacuate their homes.

“There’s this left-over anger, you know, people are just mad. We got a ton of crap dumped on our town. They called in a clean-up crew that dumped more crap on our town,” said Schopske.

Evan created a Facebook group called “Citizens for Chemtool Accountability” where more than two-thousand members keep the conversation alive. The group talks about all sorts of after affects they have experienced from sick pets to liver and bladder issues.

“I feel like a lot of people talk about their sick pets. I’ve definitely seen people talking about pets dying younger,” said Schopske, “I see a lot of people mentioning that insurance is telling them sorry we can’t do anything for your house.”

Evan says he feels like Chemtool’s parent company, Lubrizol, didn’t have much consideration for his village, leaving and letting thousands of gallons of chemicals spill into the ground and air. These chemicals consist of VOC’s and PFA’s, or forever chemicals, which are extremely harmful to the environment and by consumption.

Three lawsuits have been filed against Lubrizol in connection with the explosion for negligence. According to Evan, OSHA originally had fined Holian Insulation for causing the Chemtool fire, but recently that fine was dropped. Evan says this is a problem because Rockton was supposed to receive a new water treatment facility.

The Illinois Enviornmental Protection Agency visited the plant last month:

“Cleanup of the building debris continues at the site, including recent removal of tanks. Last month, Illinois EPA observed the second round of environmental sampling at the Beloit Corp site that was related to the Chemtool fire. Illinois EPA is providing review and comment on the work plans as well as sampling oversight to ensure the field work is conducted in accordance with the work plans. A final investigative report for all rounds of sampling will be submitted to the Illinois EPA for review once it is complete. We do not have a set final date for clean-up at this time.”

Lubrizol’s website states they are continuing to help with the clean up of Chemtool. 23 News reached out to Lubrizol about the Chemtool clean-up:

“Chemtool Incorporated continues to collaborate with the state and other appropriate agencies to address conditions at the Prairie Hill Rd. site.”

“I am putting my trust in the IPA because they are the experts,” said Rockton Village president John Peterson.

Peterson says the consequences may not be visible now but that doesn’t mean they won’t be decades from now. Peterson visited the Chemtool plant last month and says no red flags were raised, but 90% of the plants building is tore down.

“It’s just really, really hard to tell and that doesn’t mean it isn’t real,” said Peterson.

Two years ago, it was reported a scissor lift hit piping inside the plant causing mineral oil to spill and the massive fire to ignite. Peterson says he is working with state representatives to connect homes directly touched by the disaster to city water with the hope they get cleaner water.

