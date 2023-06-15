Sun, smoke to maintain dominance Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a rather cloudy and damp Tuesday in the Stateline, it was nice to see the sun appear once again Wednesday.

What wasn’t nice to see was the return of wildfire smoke to our area after a brief hiatus. Unfortunately, the smoke’s here to stay for at least another day or so, and things may get worse before they get better.

A thick haze became visible Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires has returned. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Air quality has already diminished quite a bit Wednesday, and is considered to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals, those with respiratory conditions, the young, and the elderly.

Air quality has worsened considerably as the latest batch of smoke has moved into the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thicker smoke will continue to drift southward Wednesday evening and overnight. Of particular interest will be an exceptionally thick plume over Central Wisconsin extending westward to near the Twin Cities.

A good amount of smoke is likely to persist overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current modeling suggests that thickest plume may make it into our neck of the woods Thursday. Should that be the case, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see the Illinois EPA issuing an Air Quality Alert for our area. That remains to be seen, and will be monitored closely.

Expect the smoke to thicken considerably Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Aside from the smoke, Thursday looks to be a very pleasant day, featuring plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures, but comfortable humidity. We’ll top out in the middle 80s in the afternoon, and then fall into the 70s as Old Settlers Days kicks off in Downtown Rockton.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s to be another winner, and quite possibly less smoky. Northeasterly winds will spell a slight temperature downturn, though the high temperature of 80° sounds pretty darn good.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thicker smoke will drift southwest of us by Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Models continue to trend drier for the weekend, which is great news for those with outdoor plans. Sunshine is to dominate again on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 80s and low humidity.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll maintain a slight chance for a shower or storm on Father’s Day, though those chances are much more in question compared to earlier in the week. For now, the chance for Sunday showers sits at just 20%, and if current model trends continue, it’s entirely possible we remove those chances from the forecast come Thursday. Stay tuned!

